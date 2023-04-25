Over 150 people of the two Abrahamic faiths, Islam and Christianity, and others were brought together in celebration.

Christians during Lent observed fasting 40 days which this year beginning before and ended during Ramadan. Throughout this period they prayed by studying the Bible, serving others by giving alms, and developing self-control by fasting.

Muslims did exactly the same during the Holy month of Ramadan by fasting during the day, studying and reciting the Holy Qur’an, long Tarawi prayers at night, making prayers for salvation for themselves ourselves and others, and of course giving charity, some of it compulsory like Fitra.

Burnley and Pendle Friends Leagfue celebrated Eid and Easter together

The celebration highlighted the fact that there is lots in common between the two Abrahamic faiths.

They began with prayers from Holy Qur’an led by Fayzan Faisal Qadri from Minaj Ul Qur’an Mosque and the Holy Bible led by Rev. father Munawar Din, the pastor of St Luke’s and area Dean of Burnley.

Speakers were Ted Bearup, a teacher of Islam in Britain and a researcher on Sufism, who gave a short talk on Eid from Christian perspective.

Moulana Syed Naveed Ahmed, former Uama of Madina Mosque in Nelson, also gave a short talk on Eid from a Islamic perspective. Mufti Asad Waqas Khalil, an Islamic scholar founder of Madina Academy in Brierfield, outlined the virtues of fasting.

Burnley and Pendle MPs Antony Higginbottom and Andrew Stephenson both made keynote speeches.

The celebrations concluded with a vote of thanks from the chairman of BPFL Saghir Ahmed and a prayer led by Moulana Mohammed Arshad from Ibrahim Mosque in Burnley.

And finally, a magnificent three course feast was enjoyed by all.

General Secretary Mozaquir Ali said: “It was our great pleasure and honour to welcome friends and colleagues from both Islam and Christianity and others to celebrate the Holy Days together.

“We were also honoured to have with us Minister Andrew Stephenson MP for Pendle and Antony Higginbottom MP for Burnley and local reverend priests from churches and imams from mosques. We had a fantastic afternoon, enjoying listening to great speakers and a magnificent feast together.”

Saghir Ahmed, Chairman of BPFL, said: “I would like to all our friends from all faiths and backgrounds for accepting our invitation and attending. We had an excellent afternoon together celebrating common Holy and blessed events and enjoying feast in brotherly and friendly atmosphere which the event wished to achieve.”

Mr Stephenson MP, said: “I pay tribute to Burnley and Pendle Friends League for organising not only this event but all the events they do.

“I was recently present at International Day against Islamophobia when we had a very thoughtful discussion on ways to combat that. The way the organisation brings people together across communities is truly commendable.”

Mr Higginbottham said: “Easter, Ramadan and Eid are essentially very personal sacrifice we make in private, the things that we do for our own reconnection to God, but there is also the public aspect similar to this afternoon where we come to together as friends and families to share our thoughts representing our common interests and goals in life.

