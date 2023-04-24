This year’s May Day Festival takes place on May Day itself, bank holiday Monday, May 1st.

The 44th annual festival will as usual be at Towneley Park and features the usual fun fair, donkey rides and stalls in the marquee. Burnley is one of the few towns to hold a rally every year since the bank holiday was created in 1978.

The ever popular Pendle Dog Agility Club will be performing two of their amazing dog agility displays, and there will be live music from Badger Sett on the main stage.

Deputy leader of the Labour Party Angela Rayner MP will speak at this year's Burnley May Day Festival

Peter Thorne, festival organiser, said: “Headline speaker is Angie Rayner MP, deputy leader of the Labour Party. We also have Burnley’s Labour prospective parliamentary candidate Oliver Ryan, and the National Education Union’s North West regional secretary Pete Middleman, who will be speaking about the teachers’ strikes.

“Their next strikes are April 27th and the day after the festival, Tuesday, May 2nd.

“The day will begin with a parade from the Todmorden Road entrance to the park to the festival site, setting off at 12 noon. The parade will be led by the Clarion Choir who will also sing at the event.