A cyclist found a lone kitten on Commerce Street, near to the busy A56 bypass, and rang the sanctuary. Cat rescuer Rosie Allan raced down and collected four kittens but couldn’t capture the mum cat.

They appealed for help and a lady trapped the mum who has now been reunited with her babies at the Edenfield sanctuary.

A young mum cat and her kittens were rescued by Bleakholt Animal Sanctuary after they were callously dumped in a sealed bag at the side of a busy road

Sanctuary Manager Karen Weed said: “The black kittens were found dumped in a wooden area in a bag near a main road and one of them had wandered out.

"We think that they had been there a few days in the bag and the mum is needing extra treatment after being in the sealed bag which we think she managed to open.

“A cyclist rang the sanctuary after finding the kitten and thankfully someone was able to collect the kittens but the mum got away.

“After a day or two, a lovely lady managed to trap the mum, who was only around 18 months old, and brought her to the sanctuary to reunite them although the mum is very weak and on a drip.