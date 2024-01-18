Are you a Clarets fan? Do you have photos of going to or being at the match supporting Burnley – home, away, or even abroad?

If so, Keith Burrow at Burnley Library would very much like to hear from you, and for your photos to form part of a new exhibition that is being put together for Clarets Collected to be called "BFC and Me".

You don't even have to part with your photos – if you are able to provide high resolution scans that would be fine, or alternatively just take them down to Burnley Library where scanned copies can be taken. And if you could provide some context as well – where, when, and even who – that would be great.

The exclusive Clarets Collected heritage project has seen the Friends of Lancashire Archives join forces with Burnley Football Club in the Community, the National Football Museum, experts, fans and a host of partners in order to produce a fascinating look back into the club's illustrious past. The exhibition, which was launched in November and will be housed at Burnley Library, will run for two years

Please contact Keith Burrows at [email protected] or by phone 01254 220606 if you have photos you'd like to be included. Keep scrolling to see some of the snaps that have already been submitted.

