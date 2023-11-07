A star-studded line-up of Burnley FC legends brought memories and memorabilia to the launch of a special Clarets archive exhibition.

Colin Waldron, Paul Fletcher Martin Dobson, Brian Flynn, Barry Kilby and Clive Holt were just some of the esteemed guests who attended the opening of the Clarets Resource Learning project at Burnley Central Library.

The exclusive heritage project has seen the Friends of Lancashire Archives join forces with Burnley Football Club in the Community, the National Football Museum, experts, fans and a host of partners in order to produce a fascinating look back into the club's illustrious past.

Anyone can now drop into Burnley Library to view the ‘Clarets Collected’ exhibition over the project's two-year lifespan.

Lancashire County Councillor Peter Buckley, cabinet member for Community and Cultural Services, said: "I'm delighted that the illustrious past of Burnley Football Club is being celebrated by this Lancashire Archives and local history project.

"It brings together expertise from across the county council's cultural services, archives and external partners to create a truly, fan-led Burnley Football Club Archive at Burnley Library.

"The collection will be a wonderful resource for everyone with an interest in the club and have huge potential in terms of community engagement."

