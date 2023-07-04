News you can trust since 1877
Best Burnley friends celebrate 90th birthday at special party

Two lifelong friends, neighbours again in a Burnley nursing home, enjoyed a 90th birthday party at the weekend.
By Dominic Collis
Published 4th Jul 2023, 17:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 17:05 BST

The heartwarming tale of best friends Dorothy Calvert and Maureen Dillon in Friday’s Burnley Express struck a chord with readers after we revealed the lifelong pals are together again now at Chapel Lodge care home in Worsthorne.

And the pair were out together at Greenhill Social Club weekend to celebrate Dorothy’s 90th birthday with her large extended family. Maureen will celebrate her 90th birthday in September.

Dorothy Calvert enjoying her 90th birthday party at Geenhill Social Club in BurnleyDorothy Calvert enjoying her 90th birthday party at Geenhill Social Club in Burnley
Dorothy and Maureen, who first met as little girls at St Mary’s School and later lived near to each other in Brunshaw, enjoy day trips together with Dorothy’s daughter Janet Semmens.

Dorothy, whose first husband Eddie Ramsbottom died in 1979, later married Bernard Calvert who died last year. Sadly she also lost her two sons Gordon and Philip, but is a proud grandmother and great great grandmother to 29.

Best friends Dorothy Calvert and Maureen Dillon at 90th partyBest friends Dorothy Calvert and Maureen Dillon at 90th party
