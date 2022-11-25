Whether their loved ones were cared for by Pendleside or not families are able to celebrate their lives at the service on the car park outside the main entrance of the hospice on Sunday, December 18th.

During the event a special video featuring the family of Debs Foster, will be shown on a big screen.

Childminder Debs, who was only 44 when she died, left husband Simon and young children Aaron and Annabelle. Together they will be turning the lights on during the service in memory of their mum and all those remembered as part of the light up a life celebration.

The Foster family are urging others to support Pendleside Hospice's annual Light up a Life ceremony

Simon said: “We are supporting Light Up A Life because of the unbelievable care Pendleside showed to the family. Also, we don’t want Debs’s passing to be in vain so we would ask as many people as possible to support the campaign.”

Around 800 people are expected to enjoy the festive entertainment – as well as prayers – at a service which sees the switch on of the hospice’s Christmas lights as a remembrance to people who have passed away not only over the last 12 months but also in years gone by.

The service is scheduled to start at 3-30pm but should England reach the World Cup final it will be brought forward to noon.

The lights will light up the hospice throughout the Christmas period and people are welcome to visit during this time. The hospice bereavement team are also available to support anybody struggling in bereavement at what can be a difficult time for many.

Light Up A Life raises more than £100,000 as people pledge amounts in advance in memory of loved ones who have passed away both this year and over the years.

The money goes towards maintaining the high standard of care for people with life-limiting illnesses as well as their families and carers.

Apart from the Foster family video, there will be the return of soprano Grace O’Malley, performances from Basics Junior Theatre’s Shooting Stars, piper Steve Sumner and prayers by family support councillor Andrea Orme-Wright.

Sammi Graham, head of events and marketing, said: “Light Up A Life is a wonderful opportunity for families in Burnley and Pendle to remember loved ones who have passed away at this special time of year.

“Anyone is welcome to dedicate a light in remembrance of a family member or friend whether they were under the care of Pendleside or not. By supporting the event people will be helping to provide hospice services for everyone’s family, friends and neighbours when needed.”

For more information visit: www.pendleside.org.uk/light-up-a-life

Light Up A Life is sponsored by funeral directors Alderson and Horan, of Burnley.

People are also invited to take part in the Pendleside Hospice Lottery with top prize of £1,000 each week.