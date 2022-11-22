Samaritans branch director Dale Hannah was joined by Friends of Ightenhill Park members Ida Carmichael and Barrie Bramford, Coun. Don Whittaker in his role as constituent support manager for Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham , and Neil Jackson from Burnley Council Parks department.

Samaritans hope that the trees and the plaques will have a positive impact on the local community, enhancing the environment, as well as reminding people that the Samaritans volunteers are always there to listen, whatever people may be going through.