Pendle, Burnley, Craven and Rossendale Samaritans sponsor and plant six trees in Burnley parks
Samaritans and friends have planted three trees in Ightenhill Park, and will plant a further three in Queens Park with a small plaque encouraging local park users to reach out to Samaritans if they need to talk.
Samaritans branch director Dale Hannah was joined by Friends of Ightenhill Park members Ida Carmichael and Barrie Bramford, Coun. Don Whittaker in his role as constituent support manager for Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham, and Neil Jackson from Burnley Council Parks department.
Samaritans hope that the trees and the plaques will have a positive impact on the local community, enhancing the environment, as well as reminding people that the Samaritans volunteers are always there to listen, whatever people may be going through.
A tree planting ceremomy will take place at Queen’s Park today (Tuesday) at 11am.
You can call Samaritans, 24 hours a day, 365 days a week on 116 123, or email [email protected]