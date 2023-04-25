News you can trust since 1877
Bench unveiled at Padiham Leisure Centre in memory of much loved fitness instructor Cameron Ridge who took his own life in 2021

A bench has been unveiled outside Padiham Leisure Centre in memory of a ‘much loved’ gym instructor who took his own life in 2021.

By Sue Plunkett
Published 25th Apr 2023, 14:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 14:41 BST

Staff at Burnley Leisure and Culture also raised the grand total of £1,300 for the charity MIND in memory of Cameron Ridge. They raised the money through a Christmas fair and also from donations online.

Sarah Drinkwater, who is operations manager at Burnley Leisure and Culture, said: “The bench is there to help staff and customers with their mental health. If staff are feeling stressed or need to chat the bench is there to allow them to take time out. Also if anyone is passing they can use the bench and staff can go and ask if they are alright.”

Family, friends and former colleagues of Cameron Ridge gather for the bench unveiling ceremony in his memoryFamily, friends and former colleagues of Cameron Ridge gather for the bench unveiling ceremony in his memory
Cameron’s friends and relatives, including his parents Paul and Deborah,were among those who attended the official unveiling ceremony for the bench.

Describing Cameron, who lived in Read, as an ‘adored’ member of the team Sarah said: “Cameron was a vital part of our fitness team and everyone loved him. He loved working with the public and was our ‘front’ man. He was a joy to work with and be around.

“His loss has been devastating but he is never out of our thoughts and minds. He was an integral part of our team and we miss Cameron every single day.”

Cameron did a two year apprenticeship before joining BLC as a fitness instructor where he became popular and well loved by both staff and customers at Padiham Leisure Centre.

Cameron Ridge,who died in 2021 at the age of 23, was a popular fitness instructor with Burnley Leisure and CultureCameron Ridge,who died in 2021 at the age of 23, was a popular fitness instructor with Burnley Leisure and Culture
Cameron (second from right) with his colleagues who say they miss and think about him 'every single day'Cameron (second from right) with his colleagues who say they miss and think about him 'every single day'
