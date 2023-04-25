Burnley predicted line-up vs Blackburn Rovers as league leaders have the chance to be crowned champions at Ewood Park

Boss Vincent Kompany claimed the EFL Championship Manager of the Month prize on Sunday night, but that’s not the only piece of silverware the Manchester City legend is wanting to get his hands on.
“It means the players have done a good job,” he said, when asked about the award. “It means the staff that I’m surrounded with have been really supporting me in a right way and I don’t draw too many more conclusions to that. I’d like to have the Championship trophy and that’s the most important thing to me.”
Here is the predicted line-up as the Clarets go for a sixth win on the bounce against their rivals.
MIDDLESBROUGH, ENGLAND - APRIL 07: Burnley Manager Vincent Kompany celebrates after Burnley had sealed promotion back to the Premier League after the Sky Bet Championship between Middlesbrough and Burnley at Riverside Stadium on April 07, 2023 in Middlesbrough, England.
2. GK: Arijanet Muric
3. RB: Connor Roberts
4. CB: Taylor Harwood-Bellis
