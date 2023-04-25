Burnley predicted line-up vs Blackburn Rovers as league leaders have the chance to be crowned champions at Ewood Park

Boss Vincent Kompany claimed the EFL Championship Manager of the Month prize on Sunday night, but that’s not the only piece of silverware the Manchester City legend is wanting to get his hands on.

“It means the players have done a good job,” he said, when asked about the award. “It means the staff that I’m surrounded with have been really supporting me in a right way and I don’t draw too many more conclusions to that. I’d like to have the Championship trophy and that’s the most important thing to me.”