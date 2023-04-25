News you can trust since 1877
Burnley predicted line-up vs Blackburn Rovers as league leaders have the chance to be crowned champions at Ewood Park

It doesn’t come much bigger than this!

By Dan Black
Published 25th Apr 2023, 12:30 BST

Burnley can win the title in tonight’s East Lancashire derby against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.

Boss Vincent Kompany claimed the EFL Championship Manager of the Month prize on Sunday night, but that’s not the only piece of silverware the Manchester City legend is wanting to get his hands on.

“It means the players have done a good job,” he said, when asked about the award. “It means the staff that I’m surrounded with have been really supporting me in a right way and I don’t draw too many more conclusions to that. I’d like to have the Championship trophy and that’s the most important thing to me.”

Here is the predicted line-up as the Clarets go for a sixth win on the bounce against their rivals.

MIDDLESBROUGH, ENGLAND - APRIL 07: Burnley Manager Vincent Kompany celebrates after Burnley had sealed promotion back to the Premier League after the Sky Bet Championship between Middlesbrough and Burnley at Riverside Stadium on April 07, 2023 in Middlesbrough, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

1. MIDDLESBROUGH, ENGLAND - APRIL 07: Burnley Manager Vincent Kompany celebrates after Burnley had sealed promotion back to the Premier League after the Sky Bet Championship between Middlesbrough and Burnley at Riverside Stadium on April 07, 2023 in Middlesbrough, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

MIDDLESBROUGH, ENGLAND - APRIL 07: Burnley Manager Vincent Kompany celebrates after Burnley had sealed promotion back to the Premier League after the Sky Bet Championship between Middlesbrough and Burnley at Riverside Stadium on April 07, 2023 in Middlesbrough, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) Photo: Stu Forster

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MARCH 31: Arijanet Muric of Burnley looks on during the Sky Bet Championship between Burnley and Sunderland at Turf Moor on March 31, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

2. GK: Arijanet Muric

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MARCH 31: Arijanet Muric of Burnley looks on during the Sky Bet Championship between Burnley and Sunderland at Turf Moor on March 31, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images) Photo: Naomi Baker

Burnley's Connor Roberts The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Queens Park Rangers - Saturday 22nd April 2023 - Turf Moor - Burnley

3. RB: Connor Roberts

Burnley's Connor Roberts The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Queens Park Rangers - Saturday 22nd April 2023 - Turf Moor - Burnley Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Burnley's Taylor Harwood-Bellis The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Queens Park Rangers - Saturday 22nd April 2023 - Turf Moor - Burnley

4. CB: Taylor Harwood-Bellis

Burnley's Taylor Harwood-Bellis The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Queens Park Rangers - Saturday 22nd April 2023 - Turf Moor - Burnley Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

