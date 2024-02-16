News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

BBC Radio 1 announces Burnley-born Jordon North leaving drivetime show

BBC Radio 1 has announced that Burnley-born Jordon North will leave his drivetime show.
By Laura Longworth
Published 16th Feb 2024, 16:17 GMT
Updated 16th Feb 2024, 16:17 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Clarets fan, who grew up in Harle Syke and attended St James’ Lanehead CE Primary School, has quit the station after 10 years.

He will be replaced by Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing, who joins co-host Vick Hope on Radio 1's Going Home programme.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a Facebook post, a BBC Radio 1 spokesperson said: “Jordan has been behind some of the most hilarious and entertaining moments on air over the years, and has been a constant source of inspiration for younger presenters.

Most Popular
Jordan North, pictured in 2023, is set to leave BBC Radio 1 after 10 years. Credit: Getty Jordan North, pictured in 2023, is set to leave BBC Radio 1 after 10 years. Credit: Getty
Jordan North, pictured in 2023, is set to leave BBC Radio 1 after 10 years. Credit: Getty

“Thank you for everything.”

The presenter’s achievements during his time at the station include rowing 100 miles from London to Burnley over five days for Comic Relief, and winning the hearts of TV viewers across the nation when he was named the runner-up of the 20th series of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!

Related topics:BurnleyBBC Radio 1JordanFacebook