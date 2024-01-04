Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Emma Swinton, director of short film The Witch’s Daughter featuring Bank of Dave star Jo Hartley and Game of Thrones actor Burn Gorman, is calling on people to sign a petition created by activist Charlotte Meredith, seeking justice for those killed for witchcraft in the 17th Century.

Emma says the petition has 6,903 signatures out of a 10k target - the most ever reached of its kind - and closes on Saturday, January 13th. The Witchcraft Act 1735 reversed law punishing people for witchcraft, recognising it was not possible for someone to use demonic magic to harm and murder. While this meant the people convicted and executed under former Acts had been innocent, they were never pardoned.

“I grew up in Pendle and the injustice of what happened during the Pendle Witch Trials has always burned in me. For me, the people killed were innocent, everyday people, caught up in a political game. The evidence based on hearsay. Most were illiterate. They were starved. Some tortured. They didn't stand a chance.

Burnley girl Esme Whalley is in short film, The Witch's Daughter, about the Pendle Witch Trials. Photographer: Lisa Stonehouse. Copyright: Bridie Films

“I met Charlotte Meredith at the Witches' House Pendle Witch anniversary event in Lancaster this year. She was flyering the petition and I offered my support. There are now four of us as part of Justice for Witches (Charlotte Meredith, Cali White, Kate Elder) with a wonderful team of supporters on Facebook."

Emma’s film, The Witch’s Daughter, which she created with co-writer Emily Carlton, is set in 1612. Based partly on the true events of the Pendle Witch Trials, it tells the story of how Lancashire nursemaid Sarra, played by Jo Hartley, helps to groom an impoverished nine-year-old, Jennet Device, to testify against her own family as they stand trial for witchcraft. It stars Burnley girl Esme Whalley as Jennet and Nelson woman Maureen Roberts as Elizabeth Southerns, as well as Burn Gorman, of DC Batman movie The Dark Knight Rises, who plays Roger Nowell.

Barrowford woman Emma Swinton, director of The Witch's Daughter, a short film about the Pendle Witches. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

“It breaks my heart that the Pendle Witches are still seen as guilty. It is well accepted by most today that the trials across Britain and Europe were corrupt. A lot of countries have now pardoned their witches, including Salem, the trials which were inspired by the Pendle Witch trials. It is very shameful that the UK is so far behind the rest of the world. Witch hunts are still happening around the world today. It is important for pardons to happen and for the UK to set a precedent.

“This petition is the first of its kind to reach these kind of numbers. We aim to get at least 10,000 signatures to be able to take this to Parliament. We are looking for help from the Pendle community and beyond to help us get this petition over the finish line and finally get the pardons they deserve.”