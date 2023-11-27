A Barrowford woman has offered a behind-the-scenes look at her new short film starring local people alongside famous faces.

Director Emma Swinton’s The Witch’s Daughter features Burnley girl Esme Whalley and Nelson woman Maureen Roberts as well as big names like Jo Hartley of Bank of Dave, and Burn Gorman of Game of Thrones and The Dark Knight Rises.

The film is based partly on the true events of the Pendle Witch Trials in 1612 and tells the story of how Lancashire nursemaid Sarra played by Jo Hartley helps to groom an impoverished nine-year-old, Jennet Device, to testify against her own family as they stand trial for witchcraft.

Esme was cast as Jennet in her first film role, while Maureen took the part of Elizabeth Southerns, and Burn Gorman played Roger Nowell.

Here are 11 fantastic pictures of the cast and crew on set as they brought the story to life:

1 . The Witch's Daughter 11 photos behind the scenes of short film The Witch’s Daughter featuring Burnley girl Esme Whalley and Nelson woman Maureen Roberts as well as big names like Jo Hartley of Bank of Dave, and Burn Gorman of Game of Thrones and The Dark Knight Rises. Photo: LISA STONEHOUSE Photo Sales

2 . The Witch's Daughter 11 photos behind the scenes of short film The Witch’s Daughter featuring Burnley girl Esme Whalley and Nelson woman Maureen Roberts as well as big names like Jo Hartley of Bank of Dave, and Burn Gorman of Game of Thrones and The Dark Knight Rises. Photo: LISA STONEHOUSE Photo Sales

3 . The Witch's Daughter 11 photos behind the scenes of short film The Witch’s Daughter featuring Burnley girl Esme Whalley and Nelson woman Maureen Roberts as well as big names like Jo Hartley of Bank of Dave, and Burn Gorman of Game of Thrones and The Dark Knight Rises. Photo: Lisa Stonehouse Photo Sales

4 . The Witch's Daughter 11 photos behind the scenes of short film The Witch’s Daughter featuring Burnley girl Esme Whalley and Nelson woman Maureen Roberts as well as big names like Jo Hartley of Bank of Dave, and Burn Gorman of Game of Thrones and The Dark Knight Rises. Photo: Lisa Stonehouse Photo Sales