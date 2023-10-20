Barnoldswick family speak for first time after horrific crash leaves former Burnley College student with brain injury

A young Barnoldswick man who suffered a traumatic brain injury when a car he was a passenger in collided with a lorry has inspired a fundraising ‘army’ to support others with life-changing injuries.

Oliver Stevens’ family feared he may never see, walk or talk again when he was left with brain damage following the horrific crash in West Marton, near Skipton, North Yorkshire, on July 15, 2022. Oliver, who was 21 at the time, suffered life-threatening injuries when his friend’s car collided with a 40-tonne articulated lorry at around 9-30pm at crossroads on the A59.

Oliver, who was a rear-seat passenger, suffered the worst injuries out of the four people in the car, with paramedics spending over an hour on the scene. Oliver’s lungs had collapsed and he wasn’t breathing. They also had to operate to save his eyesight. He was then air lifted to Leeds General Infirmary – home to the region’s Major Trauma Centre, where he spent four weeks in a coma while doctors saved his life.

Oliver decided to take on a 180,000-step walking challenge, which is around 85 miles, over 30 days to raise money for the Day One Trauma Support charity

Oliver suffered several fractures to his skull, paralysis down his left side, broke his ribs and collar bone, and damaged his vision and hearing. He spent months at the trauma centre in Leeds and a further nine weeks at Rakehead Rehabilitation Centre at Burnley General Teaching Hospital, closer to his home in Barnoldswick.

Now, 15 months on from the horrific crash, Oliver, 23, is walking and talking, but is still recovering at home with support from his mum Vicky Mara, who has had to reduce her working hours at family-run estate agents Move In Sales and Lettings in Barnoldswick. He’s also supported by his stepdad John, who works for Rolls Royce in the village, his brothers, and his dad Andy, who was also regularly in hospital.

Oliver, a former pupil at Coates Lane Primary School, Barnoldswick, Fisher More RC High School, Colne, and Burnley College, needs regular physiotherapy, speech and language therapy, occupational therapy, and psychological support. The left side of his body, especially his face and arm, still suffers from paralysis.

To help with his rehabilitation, and to keep himself motivated, Oliver decided to take on a 180,000-step walking challenge, which is around 85 miles, over 30 days to raise money for the charity that was there for him and his family.

While at Leeds Major Trauma Centre, Oliver’s family were supported by charity Day One Trauma Support, which provides a caseworker at the hospital to help people who have suffered catastrophic injuries. Day One provided Oliver’s mum Vicky with emotional and practical support, including counselling, legal advice, and a small grant to cover the immediate cost of travel and parking. Vicky, John, and Andy were commuting 80 miles each day to be by their son’s side.

The charity continued to provide support and advice while they were in Burnley, and remain on hand throughout Oliver’s ongoing recovery. Oliver also continues to be supported by specialist law firm Sintons, which is a legal panel member of Day One.

Over the past month, Oliver has been joined by his supportive family and friends to complete the walking challenge, even inspiring others to join Oliver’s Army and walk their own distance to support Day One. This Saturday, Oliver is due to complete his challenge in his home village of Barnoldswick, where he will be joined by all his family and friends for one last walk. So far, he has raised more than £1,000.

To support Oliver visit www.justgiving.com/page/vicky-mara-1695553794491

Oliver said: “I'm still in full rehabilitation and this will continue for a long time. It's hard to motivate myself some days, but this challenge has helped give me the motivation I needed to be more active and help my recovery.

“The money my mum and stepdad needed to visit me in Leeds General Infirmary was £250 a week. That was just for petrol and parking, not including what I needed. I was in hospital for five months. This is why I'm raising money for Day One Trauma Support. They are a small charity and hopefully you will never need them, but they need us.

“Day One supported my family in our darkest days and continue to be there for us. They offer so many services such as counselling and legal information. I can't imagine not seeing my mum every day when I needed her the most. We were lucky to have such supportive family and friends, but unfortunately some people aren't as lucky as us and can't afford the travel expenses. Day One Trauma Support need more money to help all these families be with their loved ones. That’s why I wanted to give something back by walking 180,000 steps over 30 days – around 85 miles. This has been a huge challenge for me, alongside all my rehabilitation too, but it’s been amazing to get the support and donations for such a worthwhile charity.”

Oliver’s mum Vicky, 43, said: “Oliver has always been a fun, loving outgoing person with a big personality, lots of friends and an active life in sports and fitness. Before the accident he wouldn’t have thought twice about walking this distance, but it has been a massive challenge. He’s done amazing and to see how far he has come in 15 months is mind blowing.

“When you’re told your child has brain damage and might not walk or talk, you don’t know what the future will look like. It’s been hard and tough for us all, but he is so strong and motivated and we’re so proud of him.

“When we got the dreaded knock on the door from a policeman who asked if I was Oliver Stevens’ mum, I just froze. He said Oliver had been involved in a serious road crash and the air ambulance was taking him to hospital. When you hear ‘air ambulance’ you know it’s serious.

“The time in hospital was scary. We were limited to how much time we could spend with him when he was in ICU. I was walking round in a bubble. All I was thinking is I want my son to wake up. I just wanted him to be fine.

“Day One Trauma Support were amazing. When I first met their caseworker I just broke down as the enormity of it all dawned on me. I had counselling, which I needed and likely to need in the future. It was really helpful. They helped with legal advice, which was so valuable. I wouldn’t have known where to go. I’ve since learned how important it is to get that legal support as early as possible as it is such a long process.

“I can’t imagine not having any funds to see your child on a daily basis. It’s sad that a lot of people don’t have the funds. For a single mother they might have to decide whether to feed their children or go to hospital, and that’s not a choice anyone should have to make. I can’t imagine what it would have been like without Day One. We hope people don’t ever need Day One, but if they do it’s amazing they exist and should be there for more people.”