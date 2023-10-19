News you can trust since 1877
29 amazing places to buy a roast dinner and beat the chill in Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley, according to our readers

As the colder weather sets in, nothing is more comforting than a roast dinner.
By Laura Longworth
Published 19th Oct 2023, 16:35 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 16:37 BST

One of the best ways to beat the winter chill is to tuck into traditional roast meats with all the trimmings – and there is plenty of choice in Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley.

In no particular order, here are 29 amazing places to go for a roast dinner in the area, according to our readers:

The Lawrence Hotel in Padiham serves up a Sunday lunch of beef (sirloin) or chicken with roast potatoes, a seasonal vegetable medley, creamy mash, Yorkshire pudding, cauliflower cheese and gorgeous red wine gravy. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

1. The Lawrence Hotel, Padiham

The Lawrence Hotel in Padiham serves up a Sunday lunch of beef (sirloin) or chicken with roast potatoes, a seasonal vegetable medley, creamy mash, Yorkshire pudding, cauliflower cheese and gorgeous red wine gravy. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Higher Buck in Waddington, named last year as one of the best places to get a Sunday lunch in the UK by The Guardian, offers seasonal specials like partridge, rainbow chard, game chips, bramble and red wine sauce. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

2. Higher Buck, Waddington

Higher Buck in Waddington, named last year as one of the best places to get a Sunday lunch in the UK by The Guardian, offers seasonal specials like partridge, rainbow chard, game chips, bramble and red wine sauce. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

The New Waggoners in Burnley offer up beef or turkey on Sundays. Roast dinners are also on offer as specials during the week. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

3. The New Waggoners, Padiham. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

The New Waggoners in Burnley offer up beef or turkey on Sundays. Roast dinners are also on offer as specials during the week. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Choose from beef or turkey for your traditional roast dinner at The Calf's Head in Worston and enjoy it with roast and new potatoes, vegetables and a Yorkshire pudding. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

4. The Calf's Head, Worston

Choose from beef or turkey for your traditional roast dinner at The Calf's Head in Worston and enjoy it with roast and new potatoes, vegetables and a Yorkshire pudding. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

