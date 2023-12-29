Barnardos charity appeals to people of Burnley to donate unwanted Christmas gifts to support its work
The leading children’s charity is asking people to drop off their unsuitable gifts at their fundraising retail store based at the Briercliffe Shopping Centre in Burnley so they can be sold to fund the charity’s work with families in need of support.
This year’s appeal for donations is even more urgent as families struggle to cope with the continuing cost of living crisis. The charity has supported families across the UK with food and heating, clothing, beds, and other essentials. A survey recently revealed that 11% of children have had to share a bed, or sleep on the floor, in the last 12 months. Sharon Goswami, Head of Retail Operations at Barnardo’s, said: “I think we can all safely say we’ve received a gift at Christmas that’s not suitable or we quite simply don’t want.
“By donating any unsuitable Christmas presents to our shops you will be helping families in and around Burnley who are struggling the most.
“The money we raise through Barnardo’s stores and our online shop not only supports our services but allows us to provide food parcels or supermarket vouchers to those who desperately need them as well as energy vouchers to heat families’ homes over the winter months.
“Every year Barnardo’s works to turn around the lives of more than 373,000 children, young people and their families through 811 projects across the UK..”