Burnley and Pendle people know how to celebrate Christmas in style.

Revellers headed to the likes of Revival in Nelson, and William's Lounge Bar, Illuminate, Penny Black, The Corkhouse, Remedy and George IV to mark the season with a knees-up.

Celebrations included Penny Black's Back 2 My Era club night for over 25s on Boxing Day, hosted by rapper Aggz and featuring live performances by dance music legends Cappella, Kelly Llorenna, and Sweet Female Attitude.

Here are 31 photos of people having festive fun in some of the area’s bars and pubs:

