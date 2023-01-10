Barden Lane housing development: Two, three and four-bedroom homes to be built
More details have been revealed about the mix of homes to be built on a former mill site in Burnley.
Muller Property Group was granted outline planning permission last month to redevelop 6.5 acres of vacant land off Barden Lane with 73 properties.
Now the Cheshire-based firm has given details of the houses to be constructed on the site of the former Lodge Mill, which was demolished in 2015.
It sits on the Leeds Liverpool Canal, close to Reedley Marina.
The Masterplan submitted with the planning application gives no details of the proposed house types other than stating there would be a mix of semi-detached, terraced groups and a small number of detached houses that provide predominantly three bedroom dwellings.
Now Muller Property Group has revealed the 73 new properties will include two, three and four-bedroom mews, semi-detached and detached houses.
A press release says: “The mature, tree-lined site is accessed directly off Barden Lane and benefits from canal frontage.
“The proposal includes the creation of a green corridor along the canal with several properties fronting directly onto the water.”
Colin Muller, the firm’s chief executive, said:“We are delighted to have secured planning for this well-located site to deliver a high-quality scheme of much-needed new homes for the local area.
“This brownfield site can now be transformed into a new community from where residents can easily stroll into Burnley town centre.”
Only the remnants of the mill floor and hardstandings remain, interspersed with scrub and grasses.
Whilst the site would not provide functional on-site public open space, it is accessible to Barden Gardens.
The developer has agreed to a contribution to improving it.