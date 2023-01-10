Muller Property Group was granted outline planning permission last month to redevelop 6.5 acres of vacant land off Barden Lane with 73 properties.

Now the Cheshire-based firm has given details of the houses to be constructed on the site of the former Lodge Mill, which was demolished in 2015.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work is expected to start on the development in Barden Lane soon.

It sits on the Leeds Liverpool Canal, close to Reedley Marina.

The Masterplan submitted with the planning application gives no details of the proposed house types other than stating there would be a mix of semi-detached, terraced groups and a small number of detached houses that provide predominantly three bedroom dwellings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now Muller Property Group has revealed the 73 new properties will include two, three and four-bedroom mews, semi-detached and detached houses.

A press release says: “The mature, tree-lined site is accessed directly off Barden Lane and benefits from canal frontage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The current development in Barden Lane

“The proposal includes the creation of a green corridor along the canal with several properties fronting directly onto the water.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colin Muller, the firm’s chief executive, said:“We are delighted to have secured planning for this well-located site to deliver a high-quality scheme of much-needed new homes for the local area.

“This brownfield site can now be transformed into a new community from where residents can easily stroll into Burnley town centre.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Only the remnants of the mill floor and hardstandings remain, interspersed with scrub and grasses.

Whilst the site would not provide functional on-site public open space, it is accessible to Barden Gardens.

Advertisement Hide Ad