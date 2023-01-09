Date announced for release of Netflix 'Bank of Dave' movie featuring Bond, Bridgerton and Downton Abbey stars
The wait will soon be over – global streaming giant Netflix will begin screening its much-anticipated David Fiskwick biopic ‘Bank of Dave’ on Monday, January 16th.
As revealed by the Burnley Express last February, Pendle entrepreneur, Burnley banker and self-made millionaire Dave Fishwick is the subject of Netflix’s latest big movie, which stars James Bond actor Rory Kinnear in the lead role.
He will be joined by Bridgerton leading lady Phoebe Dynevor, Downton Abbey’s Hugh Bonneville and Joel Fry (Game of Thrones) in a star-studded heartwarming tale of Dave’s crusade to take on the big banks.
And familiar Burnley, Pendle and Ribble Valley locations will play supporting roles in the film which will be broadcast around the world.
Nelson-born businessman Dave, who has a minbus business in Colne and a bank in Burnley, described the prospect of his life story being beamed on cinemas and television screens around the world as "bonkers" when he first revealed the news to the Burnley Express.