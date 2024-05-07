Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ribble Valley charity BAGS for Strife volunteers organised the ‘Stride for Bags’ 5k charity run to support people who’ve lost loved ones to suicide, and to help launch a new book.

The second edition of the charity’s Little Book of Help features a collection of real-life stories to help people feel less alone in the aftermath of suicide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BAGS for Strife has sent more than 1,700 of the support bags to people affected by suicide and has established a distribution link directly with Lancashire, Derbyshire, Leicestershire, and Nottingham Police. It has ambitions to partner with every police force in the UK long term.

Bags For Strife runners in Clitheroe

Local law firm Forbes Solicitors has supported the charity in their endeavours.

Angela Allen, chief executive at BAGS for Strife, said: “Our Bags of Help feature useful items such as a water bottle, sleep spray, lip balm and tissues, to remind people to take care of themselves when suffering with grief. The Little Book of Help contains real-life stories so that people who’ve lost loved ones to suicide can see that they’re not alone, and this edition also contains advice about how to tell a child or young person about the loss of a loved one to suicide.

“We aim to offer people step-by-step guidance and links to a host of useful support services. We really appreciated Forbes’ sponsorship and their 5k runners – they’ve helped make the new edition of the book possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leonie Millard, a partner in the clinical negligence team at Forbes Solicitors, said: “BAGS for Strife is a fantastic charity which supports people at their most vulnerable, offering a friendly hand following the loss of a loved one to suicide, while helping them process complex emotions. Having worked with the team for some time, we’re very pleased to support the launch of its second Little Book of Help and their 5k fun run later this month. Members of the Forbes’ team will be taking part on the day, and we’re really looking forward to it.”