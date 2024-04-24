Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bags for Strife, a Ribble Valley charity that supports individuals that have lost loved ones to suicide, was set up in 2020 by Angela Allen and Judith Dugdale who both lost loved ones to suicide.

Angela lost her daughter, Katrina, to suicide in 2019, and tragically eight months later lost her husband, Damian, who took his own life. Judith also lost her husband to suicide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Judith said: “The charity provides practical and emotional support for those who need it through our Bags of Help which include a number of self care items such as sleep spray, a water bottle, lip balm, tissues and other items in the bag – just a few things to remind yourself to take care of you – a message we know would have helped us.

The Bags for Strife charity is hosting a fun run in Brungerley Park, Clitheroe

“To date we have distrbuted over 1,800 bags nationally through police authorities, coroners, suicide support groups and charities and individually.

“The 5k fun run is taking place in Brungerley Park. There will be a registration in Castle Cement car park and we currently have 112 runners signed up. Blowjangles ska band will be there entertaining people along with Barista Sista Coffee. We are hoping to raise over £10,000.”