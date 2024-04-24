Bags for Strife charity hosting fund-raising run Stride For Bags at Brungerley Park in Clitheroe
Bags for Strife, a Ribble Valley charity that supports individuals that have lost loved ones to suicide, was set up in 2020 by Angela Allen and Judith Dugdale who both lost loved ones to suicide.
Angela lost her daughter, Katrina, to suicide in 2019, and tragically eight months later lost her husband, Damian, who took his own life. Judith also lost her husband to suicide.
Judith said: “The charity provides practical and emotional support for those who need it through our Bags of Help which include a number of self care items such as sleep spray, a water bottle, lip balm, tissues and other items in the bag – just a few things to remind yourself to take care of you – a message we know would have helped us.
“To date we have distrbuted over 1,800 bags nationally through police authorities, coroners, suicide support groups and charities and individually.
“The 5k fun run is taking place in Brungerley Park. There will be a registration in Castle Cement car park and we currently have 112 runners signed up. Blowjangles ska band will be there entertaining people along with Barista Sista Coffee. We are hoping to raise over £10,000.”
The charity has also most recently been involved in The Light song which was written and produced by local band Drive with all proceeds of the song going directly to Bags For Strife.