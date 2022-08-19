Award winning company raises £1,700 at Clitheroe Food Festival to thank hospice for care given to grandmother of staff member
An exhibitor at the recent Clitheroe Food Festival managed to raise the fabulous total of £1,700 for a hospice in just one day.
The Compleat Food Group asked for donations for the East Lancashire Hospice as thanks for the care given to human resources manager Laura Chadwick's late grandmother, Carole Ellis.
Laura said: “My grandmother was ill and during the festival she was receiving care from Hospice At Home - the service offered by East Lancashire Hospice which allows patients to remain at home rather than in a hospital environment.
"We were grateful that my grandma could stay at home - we live just a few doors from her and the hospice supporting her care at home meant that we were all close by.
“This was why we decided to ask for donations to the hospice whilst at the food festival."
To top off the fantastic donations in one day the company also won the Best Festival Display award.
Carole died on August 5th and her funeral was held at St Leonards in Langho. The family asked for all donations to be made to the hospice in her memory.
Jackie Morris, who received the cheque from Laura Chadwick thanked The Compleat Food Group for its generosity adding: “The East Lancashire Hospice needs to raise £4 million a year to maintain services, which includes specialist care for those who wish to remain at home.
"It is thanks to the generosity and thoughtfulness of companies and individuals like The Compleat Food Group, and Laura, that we can care for patients in the manner best suited to their needs.”