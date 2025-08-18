Armed Forces Support Group marks VJ Day in Nelson church service

Veterans gathered in Nelson to mark the 80th anniversary of VJ Day and the end of the Second World War.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The congregation of St Paul’s Church Nelson, was joined by members of the Armed Forces Support Group, for a service led by Rev Guy Jamieson to commemorate the end of the war fought in the Far East, and to remember Victory over Japan, one of the hardest, and often most cruel of the world’s conflicts.

The AFSG colours and Union flag were presented by Frank Fenn and Dave Holden as standard bearers, while chairman Mike Sutcliff spoke movingly about the conflict.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deputy Lord Lieutenant, Mrs Christiana Buchanan, along with Clitheroe and Pendle MP Jonathan Hindle and Mayor of Pendle Coun. Mohammad

The Armed Forces Support Group marked VJ Day in Nelson

Ammer, also attended.

Reflecting on the ‘forgotten war’ in the East, Mr Sutcliff said: “VJ Day, what’s that all about? That’s a question, I and my colleagues have been asked quite a lot over the past few days.

“Well it’s about remembering and commemorating ‘Our Forgotten Army’ to quote General William Slim, or Uncle Bill as he was known, the commander of the 14th Army.

“So what did we forget? The capture by the Japanese of Hong Kong, of Singapore, the 130,000 of our soldiers as Prisoners of War, to an enemy who thought them cowards, vermin, not people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The loss of two new battleships – HMS Prince of Wales, and HMS Repulse, and the 2,000 sailors who were killed. The murder of hospital doctors, nurses and patients by Japanese soldiers in Singapore.

“The capture and imprisoning in what were POW camps of thousands of wives and children, some children born in disgusting conditions in women’s POW camps.

“Two railways built with slave labour, one in Burma and a forgotten one in Sumatra. Some 16,000 allied troops died in the Burma one, and 5,000 in the latter.

“Up until June 1944, the 14th Army had done nothing but retreat, General Slim said we now stop retreating, we stay put and advance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hence the battle of Imphal and Kohima – accepted by the great and good as the most ferocious and bitter battle of all those fought in the war, and the first defeat for the Japanese.”

Mr Sutcliff also commemorated the soldiers from across the Commonwealth who fought and died alongside the British, and reflected again on the sad fact of the ‘forgotten’ VJ Day today.

He added: “We do need to remember, we did not suffer alone, we did not fight alone, and we did not win on our own. There were some 30 or more groups from many Empire colonies of the time, who fought very bravley alongside us, including thousands of Indian soldiers, very brave men who helped General Slim overcome the odds.

“But they are not just numbers, nor are they nobodies, they are real somebodies, in our case their names adorn our war memorials, and the many world wide memorials. They were mothers and fathers, sons and daughters, wives and husbands whose families still miss them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For this congregation, and the group that I work with, and others like us, the task is to ensure we don’t forget them. To have people asking what is this VJ Day thing is frankly both sad and appalling, somebody failed somewhere.”