The ScottishPower Renewables Coal Clough Wind Farm Benefit Fund, administered by Cliviger Parish Council is inviting applications from voluntary, community and faith groups, with up to £10,000 available. Smaller grants of up to £500 are available all year round.

Forms and information are available via https://clivigerparishcouncil.com/scottishpower-renewables-coal-clough-windfarm-benefit-fund/

Crown Point looking over Cliviger Gorge

The link also provides details of recent spending. Advice is available via clerk, Rebecca Hay, email: [email protected] or 07977611947.