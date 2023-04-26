Applications invited for Cliviger project funding via ScottishPower Renewables Coal Clough Wind Farm Benefit Fund
Applications for project funding which benefit Cliviger residents open on May 1st.
The ScottishPower Renewables Coal Clough Wind Farm Benefit Fund, administered by Cliviger Parish Council is inviting applications from voluntary, community and faith groups, with up to £10,000 available. Smaller grants of up to £500 are available all year round.
Forms and information are available via https://clivigerparishcouncil.com/scottishpower-renewables-coal-clough-windfarm-benefit-fund/
The link also provides details of recent spending. Advice is available via clerk, Rebecca Hay, email: [email protected] or 07977611947.
Closing date is May 26th , with decisions made in June.