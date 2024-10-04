Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An appeal against a decision to refuse planning permission for a large outdoor wedding venue on the Burnley and Pendle border has been made to the Planning Inspectorate

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As revealed in the Burnley Express in March, an application to build a huge outdoor wedding venue and glass marquee on land near to Nelson Golf Club were refused by Pendle Borough Council.

Hundreds of objections had been lodged with the council against the plan which would have seen the ‘Rockwood Glass Marquee’ built on land adjacent to Rockwood Manor, Halifax Road, Nelson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the applicant submitted an appeal on September 6th although residents were only informed yesterday (October 3rd).

An appeal has been made against Pendle Council's refusal of a planning application to build a wedding venue on the Burnley and Pendle border

One of the residents opposed to the scheme, Susan Woodward-Massey, said: “The former subgroup which represents the objectors is meeting on Monday as we are aware that, although the appointed Planning Inspector will review the previous objections, further objections can be raised in terms of the new documentation the developer has submitted.

“We believe that other more suitable sites are now available which could be considered. For example, the previous Lord Nelson pub or the derelict building next to Pendle Town Hall which certainly would address the main issue of sustainability.

“We have until November 6th to make our submissions. We are optimistic, however, given that the material considerations which led PBC Planning Department to recommend refusal and the refusal of Pendle councillors to approve the application still far outweigh anything the developer can use in mitigation ie. its poor location and the lack of sustainable travel modes to the venue; numerous highway issues; the site being outside the settlement boundary and not in the Local Plan; the unacceptable landscape and visual impact on a semi-rural community; and, the unacceptable disturbances/nuisances it would create.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There will be continued Facebook input outlining how objectors can send further objections to the appointed Planning Inspector; another leaflet drop; and, the holding of another public meeting at Briercliffe Community Centre, shortly. Parish and borough Councillors along with local MPs have been asked for their continued support in seeking refusal of this development.”

The main reasons for refusal given in March were due to poor location and lack of sustainable travel modes; the unacceptable landscape and visual impact on the semi-rural area of Nelson abutting Briercliffe; and, the unwelcome disturbances from noise.