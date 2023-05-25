The charity was set up by the late Burnley MP Peter Pike and has links with a number of local organisations, including Burnley FC in the Community, which held a Turf Sleepout in support of Emmaus and three other local causes last autumn.

Emmaus has a number of opportunities available in the town and Rochdale from Luton van driving to helping at its community home off Old Hall Street in Burnley.

The charity is looking for support from organisations, businesses and individuals with suitable skills and experience, to commit to volunteering least one day per week.

Rae volunteered to help champion the books, films and vinyl floor of Emmaus Department Store, after visiting Emmaus Burnley’s social enterprise to buy a sofa.

He said: “After finding out more about Emmaus, I know it is a great place for people to be able to get the right support and guidance to explore what they are interested in.

“People get a safe place to stay and a place to better themselves. Everyone coming here has the ability to go into work in retail or other lines of work afterwards. It’s a stepping-stone and a taste of the future that’s out there.”

Emmaus Burnley provides a home, personalised support, training and meaningful work for up to 24 people with experience of homelessness.

The charity recently received support from charity Haircuts4Homeless, which gives new hair styles to people in need. Emmaus has also received support from local food suppliers, William Jackson Food Group, who cooked meals within the community home.

Stephen Buchanan, Director at Emmaus Burnley, said: “Our volunteers are such an important part of the community. People volunteering here gain the chance to learn new skills and form new friendships while helping others. We would like to make more people aware of the opportunities available.”

Emmaus Burnley offers volunteers opportunities to develop their skills and gain experience for a worthwhile cause. Training is offered and volunteers receive dinner and travel expenses on the days that they volunteer.