The shop in Temple Street, located round the corner from Burnley FC’s Turf Moor, is the ninth Age UK Lancashire shop and the largest with a range of furniture, electricals, and clothing available to buy.

Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham opened the new shop where all the money raised will go towards supporting more older people in East Lancashire.

Donna Studholme, who is Director of Operations at Age UK Lancashire, said: “It was great to welcome the people of Burnley, local organisations and the local MP Antony to our grand opening of our new shop. It’s great to finally open the doors and we’re excited to place ourselves in the heart of Burnley’s community.

Donna Studholme and Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham at the new Age UK Lancashire shop in Burnley

“We have a fabulous team and shop is bursting with high quality products, furniture so please come along, and you’ll be welcomed with a friendly smile.”

Mr Higginbotham said: “Age UK Lancashire do incredible work, not just in Burnley and Padiham but across Lancashire. So, when I heard they were opening a new store in the heart of Burnley’s community, I jumped at the chance to be part of it and say thank you. The shop is brilliant with something for everyone.”

Age UK Lancashire is also looking for local volunteers who can spare a few hours a week to help the staff in a wide variety of roles, such as sorting stock and serving customers, display and social media support.