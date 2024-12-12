The Christmas spirit is alive and well in Burnley’s Ightenhill thanks to an anonymous ‘Santa Claus.’

A donation of a Christmas tree has been made to replace the one that vandals attacked this week in Ightenhill Park.

Specially planted and paid for by the Friends of Ightenhill Park group for a community carols event tomorrow night, volunteers were horrified to discover someone had hacked off the top half of the tree. The new tree will now be installed in time for the carol singing by Burnley Council’s Green Spaces.

The vandalism has been reported to the police and an appeal for anyone with CCTV to come forward has been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police and quote crime reference: LC-20241211-0591