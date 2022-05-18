Scott Taylor, who hails from the small lake town of Chapin in South Carolina made the nearly 4,000 mile trip for a momentous away day at the historic home of the Clarets after winning an online competition.

Scott was given the full VIP Turf treatment at Burnley’s Premier League game to Aston Villa on May 7th, which sadly ended in a 3-1 defeat for the hosts.

Speaking to the Burnley Express via video call from his home back in the States, sales rep Scott explained what the trip meant to him and his wife Deedee.

Scott and Deedee Taylor with their children Reid, Solana and dog Oakley back home in South Carolina

"I was watching a soccer game on NBC in September when this ad popped up – win a VIP trip to a Burnley FC match. I thought this sounds kind of cool and entered, not thinking I’d hear anything back,” Scott said.

"I never normally sign up for these things, but I just did it on a whim because I love watching English football. I tend to watch English Premier League on TV on Saturday and Sunday mornings, I just love the style of soccer.

"Anyway, I later received an email from Nick Taylor, Burnley’s head of marketing, saying I’d won. I thought it was a joke at first, but sure enough it turned out to be genuine.”

Scott wasted no time planning his trip to the UK, and booked flights with Deedee to Manchester, from where they travelled to Edinburgh as the base for their trip.

"As we were visiting northern England, we thought it would be a great opportunity to take in the sights of Edinburgh and also York. We just loved the history of the two cities.

"The football was obviously a real highlight too. I really enjoyed the game, albeit the outcome was disappointing for Burnley. There was a real electric feel from the fans in the stadium.”

And what did Scott think of Burnley I asked him. Stunning countryside and great beer seemed high on the list.

"Burnley is a small industrial town surrounded by these beautiful rolling hills,” he answered. “It reminded me a lot of upstate Carolina. I enjoy beer, too, so it was great to try some local pints.

“My wife and I made sure to buy plenty of merchandise from the club shop including a Clarets shirt, and I’ll sure be spreading the word about Burnley FC here in South Carolina.

"It was an amazing experience and one we’ll never forget.”

Nick Taylor, head of marketing at Burnley FC, said: “Burnley FC was delighted to team up with NBC Sports earlier this season to offer a US based supporter the chance of a lifetime.

"Our lucky winner, Scott Taylor and his wife Deedee, were flown over to the UK, stayed at Crow Wood Hotel’s and were hosted by Burnley chairman Alan Pace at Turf Moor on matchday, before being flown back to the US along with a range of Burnley FC merchandise.