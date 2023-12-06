Pendle Borough Council has received additional funding from Lancashire County Council to be able to offer Affordable Warmth Grants to vulnerable residents.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

People may be eligible for a grant if they are a homeowner and on a low income or suffer from health vulnerabilities.

The Affordable Warmth Lancashire fund has been developed as part of a wider package of support to help residents with the cost of living and heating their homes more efficiently this winter.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Affordable Warmth Lancashire fund has been developed as part of a wider package of support

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The grants will pay for warmth interventions such as servicing, repairing and replacing boilers and heating systems, loft insulation and glazing improvements.

Health vulnerabilities include people with cardiovascular and respiratory conditions, being diagnosed as disabled, aged over 65, pregnant or suffering from a mental health condition.

Coun. Asjad Mahmood, leader of Pendle Borough Council, said: “Following on from its success last year, more funding has now been allocated, aimed at protecting those most at risk from cold or damp homes.

“I hope those people eligible will take advantage of the grants available.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pendle Borough Council’s head of housing and environmental health, Sarah Whitwell, said: “Living in a thermally inefficient home, having higher heating needs and high fuel costs can all increase the likelihood of living in a cold home.”

Coun. Mohammad Ammer, Pendle Borough Council’s portfolio holder for housing, health and wellbeing, added: "The Affordable Warmth Lancashire fund aims to reduce levels of ill health over the winter months and improve people's wellbeing through affordable warmth interventions.

"Cold damp homes, particularly in winter, have numerous direct and indirect impacts on people's health and consequently on health and social care services.”