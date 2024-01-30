Adorable four-year-old Colne girl taking on Ullswater Way in the Lake District
Having already conquered the Yorkshire Three Peaks to raise more than £1,000 for Pendleside Hospice when she was three, Lily Barlow has set her sights on an even bigger challenge to help the charity once more.
The St Mary's Newchurch CE Primary School pupil and her parents Paul and Rebecca will complete the 20-mile feat over four days, starting on Monday, February 12th, and camping out in between each day’s hike.
Rebecca said: “We’re looking forward to it. It’s exciting. Lily likes walking. She still talks fondly about the last challenge. She really enjoyed it. It was probably a bit easier because it wasn’t as far but it was uphill. On the last mountain, it chucked it down and we couldn’t see that far. Lily didn’t mind. It’s amazing how resilient little kids are. I think she has the confidence to do it. I want her to feel she can do it.”
The family smashed their £300 target in 2020. This year, they’ve upped their target to £400.
“Last year, we got such a lovely response from people. I was blown away by their kindness. It spurred us on. Even on the day, we got so much verbal support from other people doing the challenge. Everyone was so encouraging. They were quite blown away by what Lily was doing.”
Rebecca added: “We’re lucky, we have a comfortable life but many people don’t. Pendleside Hospice is local and completely depends on fundraising. We’re always going to need it. It’s amazing what hospices do.”
To make a donation, please visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/lily-barlow-4