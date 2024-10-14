The RSPCA is looking for a forever home for Butters.

An East Lancashire animal charity is searching for forever homes for two overlooked dogs.

The RSPCA Lancashire East Branch is looking for someone to give a loving home to Scooby or Butters, who have been in the charity's care for too long. The search is part of the charity's annual rehoming appeal, Adoptober.

It comes as the RSPCA faces a rehoming crisis. Rescues nationwide are at capacity, with pets either waiting to be adopted or assessed for adoption. It means countless dogs, cats, and other animals are still in emergency boarding waiting for a place at a rehoming centre.

The RSPCA - marking its 200th year - now urges animal lovers to adopt an abandoned pet rather than buy from a breeder.

The RSPCA is looking for a forever home for Scooby.

Karen Colman, of the RSPCA, said: “Our rescue centres are jam-packed, and across the board, we’ve been seeing more animals coming to us than we are rehoming.

“We are issuing a rallying cry to anyone considering adding a pet to their family to step in and help by giving a rescue pet a second chance instead of buying from breeders.

“Our rehoming centres have reached crisis point and are full-to-bursting, creating a bottleneck where we must care for rescued animals at emergency boarding kennels and catteries.

“Last year, across England and Wales, the RSPCA took in over 40,000 dogs, cats and other animals, but only around seven out of 10 - 28,208 - were rehomed. This increasing discrepancy between animal intake and rehoming numbers is a worrying trend.

"We are also still seeing the effect of the pandemic on dogs and an increase in those coming into care with complex behaviour, which is contributing to the pressure for spaces at rehoming centres.

Karen added that many people struggle to afford pet care due to the cost of living. The RSPCA's Animal Kindness Index found that around three-quarters (76%) of pet owners in the North West felt that the cost of looking after their pet had become slightly or much more expensive, with owners finding the costs of pet food and vet bills higher.

Amidst the challenges, Karen praised the charity's "amazing" teams that continue to rehome at a "phenomenal" pace, saying she is proud of the "incredible" work they do.

Want to know more about Scooby?

Scooby, 21-months-old, has been waiting more than half his life for a home - despite extensive appeals.

His foster carer, Amy Robinson, said: “The first thing you will notice about Scooby is that he is very loving and extremely intelligent. He is a happy-go-lucky dog who is a huge character. Everyone at the branch thinks he is an amazing boy, and we want nothing more than for him to go to a loving new home."

The charity says he would be suitable to be rehomed with another confident, playful dog, and requires an adult-only home.

Want to know more about Butters?

Butters is a high-energy lurcher who loves going on a long walk.

She is a "very affectionate girl, who loves a fuss" and is in training with her fosterer.

Butters would be suitable to live with another confident, playful dog and an active, experienced family in an adult-only home.

To adopt Scooby or Butters, please contact [email protected] or call 01254 231118.