A tot of whisky and fresh air secret to long life for Padiham resident celebrating her 103rd birthday

By Sue Plunkett
Published 17th Dec 2024, 13:07 BST
Updated 17th Dec 2024, 13:11 BST

A small tot of whisky and plenty of fresh air are Elizabeth Cowburn’s recipe for longevity.

And it must work, as Elizabeth, known as Betty, has just celebrated her 103rd birthday. Reaching this grand old age must surely make her one of the oldest people in Lancashire.

placeholder image
Born in Ingleton in the Yorkshire Dales, Betty married her husband Harry in 1946 at St Stephen’s Church in Burnley and they honeymooned in Blackpool. They went on to have two children, Vincent and Harry and Betty has three grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

A former munitions’ worker Betty lives in the Hilton Rest Home in Quarry Street, Padiham, where she moved to in 2021.

