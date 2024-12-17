A tot of whisky and fresh air secret to long life for Padiham resident celebrating her 103rd birthday
A small tot of whisky and plenty of fresh air are Elizabeth Cowburn’s recipe for longevity.
And it must work, as Elizabeth, known as Betty, has just celebrated her 103rd birthday. Reaching this grand old age must surely make her one of the oldest people in Lancashire.
Born in Ingleton in the Yorkshire Dales, Betty married her husband Harry in 1946 at St Stephen’s Church in Burnley and they honeymooned in Blackpool. They went on to have two children, Vincent and Harry and Betty has three grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
A former munitions’ worker Betty lives in the Hilton Rest Home in Quarry Street, Padiham, where she moved to in 2021.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.