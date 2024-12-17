A new Starbucks store has opened in Burnley, bringing 11 jobs to the town.

Caffeine lovers rejoice as the global brand brings its speciality coffees to Church Street just in time for Christmas.

The store celebrated its opening yesterday with a ribbon cutting ceremony, inviting its charity partner, Pendleside Hospice.

A Starbucks spokesperson said: "We're excited to be able to open this new Starbucks store in Church Street and create 11 jobs in the area. The store opened yesterday morning with a ribbon cutting ceremony and usual opening hours will be 6-30am to 9-30pm, Monday to Saturday, and 7am to 8pm on Sundays.

"We look forward to welcoming the community through our doors and will be hosting weekly coffee tastings on Mondays at 11am for people to learn more about Starbucks coffee craft."