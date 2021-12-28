'A proper MP.' Burnley Council Leader's tribute to town's former long serving MP Peter Pike who has died at the age of 84

Peter Pike, Burnley's former MP, has died at the age of 84.

Coun. Afrasiab Anwar said: "I was really saddened by the news that Peter had passed away.

"When he was MP he was very supportive of the work we were doing at Daneshouse FC and visited our projects on a number of occasions.

"I then got to know him through his work with Building Bridges in Burnley, he would always attend and was passionate about promoting interfaith dialogue.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burnley Council Leader Coun. Afrasiab Anwar has paid tribute to Peter Pike

"He was at the last online meeting just a few weeks ago, even though he was unwell, and it just shows his commitment to the cause.

"I enjoyed our chats about Burnley FC and the Clarets Trust, which he loved and was very passionate about.

"He was always someone I could turn to for sound advice particularly when I joined the Labour Party and became a councillor. "

The former Labour Party politician served as MP for Burnley from 1983 to 2005 after joining the party in 1956. A big Burnley FC fan he was chairman of the Clarets' Trust.

Coun. Anwar went on to say Peter was a 'confidante and mentor' to many in the local party and will be missed by all who knew him especially the charities he supported, in particular Emmaus who he would tirelessly organise fundraisers for.

The leader added: "Peter could quite easily have enjoyed a quiet life post retirement but the fact he continued to serve the town and its people is a measure of the man. He was Burnley through and through and as many have said 'a proper MP.'