Family announce death of former long serving and well known Burnley MP Peter Pike

Former Burnley MP Peter Pike has died at the age of 84

Born Peter Leslie Pike on June 26th, 1937 he was a former Labour Party politician who served as MP for Burnley from 1983 to 2005 after joining the Labour Party in 1956.

In 2002, he announced his intention to retire as an MP at the next general election.

In December 2013, his role in the Anti-Apartheid Movement was praised in Parliament during tributes to former anti apartheid activist and President of South Africa, Nelson Mandela.

Mr Pike made three visits to South Africa from 1986 to 1990.

In June 2015, Mr Pike was re elected as chairman of Burnley Constituency Labour Party. He stepped down from this role in January 2016, citing as his reason that the party needed a younger and much more active chair.

He gave up party office after almost sixty years of holding several positions, including that of MP.