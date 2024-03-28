Over the course of a decade, thousands of revellers passed through the doors of the St James’ Row venue ready for a drink and dance.
This week, marks the beginning of a new era for the building when Italian bar and restaurant TriBeCa opens its doors to the public for the first time.
Before you book in for a drink and a pizza, take a look below at some more mega Mix memories.
ICYMI: Guests enjoy a slice of pizza perfection at TriBeCa launch party | 38 throwback photos from when popular Egyptian-themed bar Pharaohs was the place to be
1 / 10