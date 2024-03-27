Guests enjoy a slice of pizza perfection at TriBeCa launch party

Burnley’s newest pizza bar and restaurant opens its doors to the public on Friday.
By John Deehan
Published 27th Mar 2024, 12:01 GMT
Updated 27th Mar 2024, 12:08 GMT

At a special launch party held last night (Tuesday), guests were treated to the full TriBeCa experience with a selection of loaded pizzas featuring a range of toppings that included garlic buttered steak, hot dogs with ketchup and mustard, and salt and pepper chicken.

TriBeCa, located in the St James’ Row building previously home to The Mix and Italian restaurant Astoria, boasts a restaurant downstairs, bar upstairs, with pool, shuffleboard, Sky/TNT Sports, and balcony area, and a third floor with extra seating.

Owner Kyle Ellis, who also runs Ellis’ in Manchester Road, said he “cannot wait to bring the good times back to this iconic Burnley gaff” and “genuinely believes this could be one of the best venues in town”.

Take a look for yourself:

1. TriBeCa in St James' Row, Burnley.

. Photo: JD

2. Interior of new Burnley restaurant TriBeCa

. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

3. Interior of new Burnley restaurant TriBeCa

. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

4. Interior of new Burnley restaurant TriBeCa

. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

