21 Lancashire children waiting to be adopted - and 90% are in sibling groups

Some 21 Lancashire children are waiting to be adopted - and 90% are in sibling groups.
By Laura Longworth
Published 20th Jun 2023, 13:02 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 13:02 BST

Adoption Lancashire & Blackpool has joined the national You Can Adopt campaign to highlight how children from certain groups wait the longest to be adopted.

It aims to reach potential parents for children from groups that repeatedly wait around eight months longer for a loving home.

There are more than 1,980 children waiting for adoption in England, with 50% of these (990) waiting longer than 18 months since entering care.

The You Can Adopt campaign highlights how children from certain groups wait the longest to be adopted.The You Can Adopt campaign highlights how children from certain groups wait the longest to be adopted.
The majority of children waiting for adoption (59%, 1,170 children) come from specific groups repeatedly facing the longest delays: sibling groups; children aged five or over; those with additional and/or complex needs; and those from a Black and mixed heritage.

Conrad, a Lancashire County Council foster carer and adoptive parent, said: "Adopting a sibling group of girls has been challenging yet so beautiful and rewarding at the same time.

"Having your daughter call you Daddy and hugging you is all I've ever wanted on my return from a tough day in the adult world and is truly beautiful and I feel blessed.

"The adoption has made our dreams of a forever family come to life and more importantly being able to keep a sibling group together as we grow as a family unit. For Father's Day this year, I enjoyed a meal out and quality time as a dad with my two beautiful divas."

There is a special event on Wednesday, July 5th, at 6pm at County Hall, Preston, for anyone considering adopting. To find out more and book a place visit https://www.adoptionlancashireblackpool.org.uk/

