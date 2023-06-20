15 pictures of Burnley College students hosting a 60s art-themed fashion show

Burnley College students showed their passion for fashion when their creative designs hit the catwalk.

The talented students hosted a 60s-themed fashion show inspired by Pop Art and Op Art.

The students, who are studying on courses that range from A Level Graphic Design to degree-level BA (Hons) Art and Design - proudly took to

the catwalk in the college’s ultra-modern atrium in front of an invited audience of family, friends, guests and dignitaries.

As well as the psychedelic styles of the ‘60s, other themes included Storytelling, Upcycling, Valentine’s, Be Who You Are, Contrast and more.

The college also arranged for highly-respected professional fashion photographer Nathan Damour to create stunning studio shots of their designs.

Finlay Maguire, a Graphic Communications student, translated his incredible designs onto clothing sourced from local charities. These sustainable garments conveyed his personal views about the NHS and received an amazing reaction.

Finlay said: “I have loved this project and being able to see my pieces in action on a runway was an extremely proud moment for me in my Burnley College journey.”

Here are 15 pictures of students showcasing some of their creations:

1 . Burnley College Fashion Show Outfit designed by Ashton Beddows. Photo: Nathan Damour Photo Sales

2 . Burnley College Fashion Show Burnley College Fashion Show 2023. Photo: Nathan Damour Photo Sales

3 . Burnley College Fashion Show Burnley College modelling outfits ahead of their fashion show. Photo: Nathan Damour Photo Sales

4 . Burnley College Fashion Show Outfit designed by Raven Moore. Photo: Nathan Damour Photo Sales