Held to raise funds for the club itself, which is a charity, and also Pendleside Hospice and TSA (Tuberous Sclerosis Association) there was a host of attractions and fun activities, including charity football matches and the Belvedere rugby lads washing cars in bikinis!

There was also a police riot van for youngsters to explore, Bertie Bee made an appearance and Kelly Liversidge donated a team of character mascots for the day. G1 Dance School entertained the crowds and there was also a variety of stalls and tombolas and the Sicillia pizza van donated their services. The organisers and hosts of the annual event were club stewardess Louisa Malatesta and her partner Sean Ward along with football secretary Jane Duxbury.

Louisa said: “Next year we are going to fill the pitches and invite another couple of local charities to make it an even bigger event.”

1 . Fun and frolics at Burnley's Belvedere and Calder Vale Sports Club annual fun day .Photo: s Photo Sales

2 . Fun and frolics at Burnley's Belvedere and Calder Vale Sports Club annual fun day .Photo: s Photo Sales

3 . Fun and frolics at Burnley's Belvedere and Calder Vale Sports Club annual fun day .Photo: s Photo Sales