Fun day at Burnley's Belvedere and Calder Vale Sports Club raises cash for Pendleside Hospice

Grey skies could not deter crowds from turning up to support a fundraising day at Burnley’s Belvedere and Calder Vale Sports Club on Sunday.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 15th Aug 2023, 11:12 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 11:12 BST

Hosted by Simon Whittam of Altham based Readstone Construction to celebrate the company’s 10 year anniversary and raise cash for Pendeside Hospice, attractions included a sponsored bungee jump and a bikini car wash with rugby players from the sports club volunteering their services.

A dog show was hosted by Oakmount Vets and there was a giant inflatable obstacle course and food stalls. The fire brigade visited along with Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham. The day was organised by Louisa Malatesta whose partner Sean Ward works at Readstone.

Louisa said: “Not only have we created a lot of memories to last a lifetime we have done something fabulous for charity. The club is full of amazing people who put everything on hold to come and help me on the day.”

