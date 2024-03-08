18 fascinating old photos showing how Burnley Market has changed over the years

The images are part of Keeping East Lancashire in the Picture, a two-year Lancashire Archives volunteer project bringing together people of different ages and backgrounds to digitise and make the collections of historic photographs in Burnley, Colne, Nelson and Accrington libraries more accessible, inclusive and sustainable. The project is funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund The National Lottery Heritage Fund and the Friends of Lancashire Archives.
1. Burnley Market Hall interior (1994)
Burnley Market Hall interior (1994). Credit: Lancashire County Council Photo: LCC
2. Old Burnley Market Hall interior (c. 1961)
Old Burnley Market Hall interior (c. 1961). Credit: Lancashire County Council Photo: Lancashire County Council
3. Old Burnley Market Hall (c. 1961)
Old Burnley Market Hall (c. 1961). Credit: Lancashire County Council Photo: Lancashire County Council
4. Old Burnley Market Hall (early 1900s)
Old Burnley Market Hall (early 1900s). Credit: Lancashire County Council Photo: Lancashire County Council