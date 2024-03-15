13 old photos taking us on a walk through Burnley's parks over the years

Burnley is blessed to have numerous lovely parks.
By Laura Longworth
Published 15th Mar 2024, 16:55 GMT

This week, we take a walk through the town's public green spaces over the years.

The images are part of Keeping East Lancashire in the Picture, a two-year Lancashire Archives volunteer project bringing together people of different ages and backgrounds to digitise and make the collections of historic photographs in Burnley, Colne, Nelson and Accrington libraries more accessible, inclusive and sustainable. The project is funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund The National Lottery Heritage Fund and the Friends of Lancashire Archives.

1. Thompson Park 1930

2. Thompson Park 1930

Aerial view of Queens Park area 1961. Credit: Lancashire County Council

3. Aerial view of Queens Park area 1961

Aerial view of Queens Park area 1961. Credit: Lancashire County Council Photo: LCC

Construction of Thompson Park 1929. Credit: Lancashire County Council

4. Construction of Thompson Park 1929

Construction of Thompson Park 1929. Credit: Lancashire County Council Photo: LCC

