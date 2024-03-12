3 . Picture gallery of Burnley's much loved mums to say' thank you' for all they do (part two)

Carole Clarkson: "My mum, Brenda Simm, has the biggest heart. She will do anything for anybody if she can ..lately she been struggling with her health, but she is still very independent, pottering around ..she is a star 🌟 love her to bits." Photo: s