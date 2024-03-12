1. Picture gallery of Burnley's much loved mums to say' thank you' for all they do (part two)
Millie Phillips: "My mum Nicola Phillips is just the best." Photo: s
Siobhan Carroll: "My mum Betty Carroll who passed away five years ago. Miss my mum so much." Photo: s
Carole Clarkson: "My mum, Brenda Simm, has the biggest heart. She will do anything for anybody if she can ..lately she been struggling with her health, but she is still very independent, pottering around ..she is a star 🌟 love her to bits." Photo: s
Alfie Hale: "My mum Jane is amazing. She looks after my dad who is terminally ill and she looks after me with autism and adhd. She never lets her care role bother her, she's our rock, she's amazing and we love her." Photo: s