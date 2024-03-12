12 more photos of Burnley's mums to celebrate Mother's Day

We asked you to send photos of your mums to celebrate Mothering Sunday, and readers did not let us down.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 12th Mar 2024, 11:53 GMT
Updated 12th Mar 2024, 12:07 GMT

And here is the second picture gallery celebrating your beloved mums (and grans). We published the first one yesterday and here it is in case you missed it: https://www.burnleyexpress.net/news/people/36-lovely-photos-of-burnleys-mums-who-were-celebrated-and-thanked-on-mothering-sunday-4550624

Millie Phillips: "My mum Nicola Phillips is just the best."

1. Picture gallery of Burnley's much loved mums to say' thank you' for all they do (part two)

Millie Phillips: "My mum Nicola Phillips is just the best." Photo: s

Photo Sales
Siobhan Carroll: "My mum Betty Carroll who passed away five years ago. Miss my mum so much."

2. Picture gallery of Burnley's much loved mums to say' thank you' for all they do (part two)

Siobhan Carroll: "My mum Betty Carroll who passed away five years ago. Miss my mum so much." Photo: s

Photo Sales
Carole Clarkson: "My mum, Brenda Simm, has the biggest heart. She will do anything for anybody if she can ..lately she been struggling with her health, but she is still very independent, pottering around ..she is a star 🌟 love her to bits."

3. Picture gallery of Burnley's much loved mums to say' thank you' for all they do (part two)

Carole Clarkson: "My mum, Brenda Simm, has the biggest heart. She will do anything for anybody if she can ..lately she been struggling with her health, but she is still very independent, pottering around ..she is a star 🌟 love her to bits." Photo: s

Photo Sales
Alfie Hale: "My mum Jane is amazing. She looks after my dad who is terminally ill and she looks after me with autism and adhd. She never lets her care role bother her, she's our rock, she's amazing and we love her."

4. Picture gallery of Burnley's much loved mums to say' thank you' for all they do (part two)

Alfie Hale: "My mum Jane is amazing. She looks after my dad who is terminally ill and she looks after me with autism and adhd. She never lets her care role bother her, she's our rock, she's amazing and we love her." Photo: s

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Burnley