Walking is the key to a long life, according to centenarian Thelma Mercer.

Thelma walked many miles all over the country with her late husband. And she celebrated her 100th birthday with music, gifts, laughter and fun at The Manor House in Chatburn, where she has been a resident for the last eight years.

Surrounded by family, friends, staff, and local dignitaries, the day began in style as Thelma had her hair done specially for the occasion before opening her cards, including a personal message from King Charles III and Queen Camilla, and a letter of congratulations from her local MP. The morning’s celebrations featured live entertainment from Margit and Janet, who performed a mix of light classical music and singalongs on cello and keyboard In the afternoon.

Thelma Mercer has celebrated her 100th birthday at The Manor House in Chatburn

Thelma’s family joined her for sherry and cake, followed by a visit from the Mayor of the Ribble Valley, Councillor Simon O’Rourke, who presented Thelma with a plant and card. Staff and residents presented Thelma with a cake before singing Happy Birthday to her and everyone was treated to a live jazz performance by Thelma’s nephew, Arthur Geldard, whose pieces included classics such as Moon River, Hello Thelma (instead of Dolly) and The Nightingale sang in Berkeley Square.

Catherine Mellin, Registered Manager at The Manor House, said: “Thelma is truly a remarkable lady who lives life to the full — keeping her mind active by joining in with our quizzes and always loving any musical entertainment we have. She certainly doesn’t look her age.”