10 photographs that will transport you back to Burnley town centre in the 1980s
These retro snaps show just how different Burnley town centre was for shoppers during the early 1980s.
By John Deehan
3 minutes ago
The images, taken in 1981, capture cars driving along St James’ Street back before its pedestrianisation, while also offering us a glimpse inside a bustling Burnley Market Hall.
