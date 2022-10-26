News you can trust since 1877
Burnley archives: Old photos show just how much Burnley town centre has changed in the past four decades

Burnley town centre has undergone plenty of change since the 1970s and 80s – as these splendid old photos highlight.

By John Deehan
37 minutes ago
Updated 26th Oct 2022, 1:23pm

The images have been taken from old editions of the Burnley Express and digitised by Burnley Civic Trust.

For anybody who would like to see more, Burnley Civic Trust archive rooms are now open.

More information can be found at www.bcthic.org.

1. Curzon Street, Burnley. July 27, 1982

Unpublished view of the new Leo’s Superstore for longer version of the report, see first image in this sequence. Burnley’s 120 year association with the Co-op moved into a new era yesterday with the official opening of the £4m Leo’s superstore on Curzon Street. The event was heralded as Burnley turning the corner out of the doldrums and entering a new period of employment and prosperity.

Photo: Burnley Express

2. NatWest Bank

Grimshaw Street, Burnley. November 11, 1977.

Photo: Burnley Express

3. Sainsbury's

The building of the new Sainsbury's store on the old Odeon site in Yorkshire Street, Burnley, in 1983.

Photo: Burnley Express

4. The Queen's Lancashire Regimental Band outside Burnley Town Hall.

Manchester Road, Burnley. April 24, 1981.

Photo: Burnley Express

