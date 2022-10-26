Burnley archives: Old photos show just how much Burnley town centre has changed in the past four decades
Burnley town centre has undergone plenty of change since the 1970s and 80s – as these splendid old photos highlight.
By John Deehan
37 minutes ago
Updated
26th Oct 2022, 1:23pm
The images have been taken from old editions of the Burnley Express and digitised by Burnley Civic Trust.
For anybody who would like to see more, Burnley Civic Trust archive rooms are now open.
More information can be found at www.bcthic.org.
Page 1 of 4