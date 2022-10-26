1. Curzon Street, Burnley. July 27, 1982

Unpublished view of the new Leo’s Superstore for longer version of the report, see first image in this sequence. Burnley’s 120 year association with the Co-op moved into a new era yesterday with the official opening of the £4m Leo’s superstore on Curzon Street. The event was heralded as Burnley turning the corner out of the doldrums and entering a new period of employment and prosperity.

Photo: Burnley Express