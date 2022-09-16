News you can trust since 1877
Pedestrian taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by car in Burnley

A woman was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car in Burnley last night.

By John Deehan
Friday, 16th September 2022, 9:03 am
Updated Friday, 16th September 2022, 9:07 am

Police were called shortly after 8.30pm yesterday to a report of a collision between a pedestrian, a woman in her 40s, and a car in Casterton Avenue, near the junction with Briercliffe Road.

The 25-year-old driver of the car, an Audi A3, was arrested on suspicion of driving with excess drugs and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log 1327 of Sept 15th

