Pedestrian taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by car in Burnley

Police were called shortly after 8.30pm yesterday to a report of a collision between a pedestrian, a woman in her 40s, and a car in Casterton Avenue, near the junction with Briercliffe Road.

The 25-year-old driver of the car, an Audi A3, was arrested on suspicion of driving with excess drugs and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The incident happened in Burnley has around 8-30pm yesterday

He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.