The attempted theft took place at the Skipton Building Society in Albert Road, Colne at 1-40am earlier today.

The culprits left empty handed after being disturbed. They dumped the safe in Albert Road made off.

Police are appealing for information after a burglary at a Pendle building society this morning where robbers attempted to make off with the safe.

Inquiries are continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting the log number 0101 of 15th September, 2022 or email [email protected]