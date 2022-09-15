Police appeal for information after botched robbery attempt at Pendle building society
Police are appealing for information after a burglary at a Pendle building society this morning where robbers attempted to make off with the safe.
By Sue Plunkett
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 3:46 pm
Updated
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 3:47 pm
The attempted theft took place at the Skipton Building Society in Albert Road, Colne at 1-40am earlier today.
The culprits left empty handed after being disturbed. They dumped the safe in Albert Road made off.
Inquiries are continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting the log number 0101 of 15th September, 2022 or email [email protected]
Or ring the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.